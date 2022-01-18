New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Cold wave conditions persist in Delhi as the city woke up to another shivering morning on Tuesday. The current temperature in Delhi as of 8 am stands at 9 degrees Celsius. Shallow fog has been observed in isolated parts of the national capital with chances of the cold turning severe in many areas.

Further, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain over Delhi-NCR from 21 January to 23 January due to the influence of a Western Disturbance lying over North India. The rains would lash the national capital and its adjoining areas with maximum intensity on January 22.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and North Rajasthan during 21st to 23rd January with maximum intensity on 22nd January. Isolated hailstorm activity is also likely over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on 21st night and 22nd January," IMD's bulletin notified.

The IMD has also predicted that the minimum temperature in Northwest India is expected to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the next 5 days.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi on Tuesday slipped back to the 'very poor' category, with an AQI (Air Quality Index) recorded at 312. The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air also increased to 135 and 232, respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Further, the pollution in Delhi's air is expected to increase in the next three days due to a rise in the levels of the two inhalable particulate matters (PM 2.5 and PM 10) as per SAFAR's prediction.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha