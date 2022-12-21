Cold Wave: As Dense Fog Envelopes Delhi-NCR, Trains And Flights Cancelled, Postponed

Dense fog and chilled waves in Delhi brought the temperature of Delhi even down on Wednesday. The lowered visibility in the national capital affected road and rail traffic as around 18 trains were running late by 1:30 to 5 hours.

"Flights are being diverted or are returning to Delhi due to bad weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi, and Lucknow," stated the advisory issued for flyers by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Palam airport logged the lowest visibility level of 400 metres at 2:30 am, while it dropped to 500 metres at the Safdarjung airport at 5:30 am.

An IMD official attributed the improvement in visibility to southwesterly winds at the middle tropospheric level and a consequent increase in temperatures in the past 24 hours.

INSAT 3D RAPID Satellite imagery shows continuation of Dense fog layer from Punjab & Northwest Rajasthan to East UP across Haryana. Gray circled cloud patch, over central parts of West UP, is Medium & High clouds associated with middle tropospheric level westerly — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 21, 2022

However, amid low temperatures, high moisture and still winds, a layer of dense to very dense fog persisted over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and parts of Uttarakhand.

At 5:30 am, visibility levels stood at zero in Bhatinda; 25m in Ganganagar, Amritsar and Bareilly, and 50m in Varanasi, Bahraich and Ambala.

In a statement issued at 1:30 pm, the IMD said dense to very dense fog in many/most pockets is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during night and morning hours in the next 24h hours due to moisture and light winds at lower tropospheric levels over the Indo-Gangetic plains. Fog is predicted to decrease in intensity and spread thereafter, it said.

The IMD has issued a 'cold wave' alert in many North Indian states. A drop in temperature has also been recorded in states of North India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Bihar.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the primary weather station in Delhi, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The maximum temperature settled at 21.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to drop to 5 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius in the next few days.