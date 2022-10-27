Coimbatore Car Explosion: Sixth Accused Arrested, Police Suspect Materials For Explosives Purchased Online

ONE more person has been arrested in connection with a recent car explosion in front of a temple in Coimbatore city that left a 29-years-old man dead. The sixth arrested accused has been identified as Afsar Khan- a relative of Jamesha Mubin, had reportedly played a major role in sourcing explosive materials.

The other five accused have been identified as Muhammad Thalha, Muhammad Azharuddin, Muhammad Riyas, Muhammed Nawaz and Firoz Ismail. The incident took place on Sunday (October 23). During the investigation, police found that 75 kg of explosives, including potassium nitrate, were seized from the residence of Mubin who was killed after a gas cylinder exploded in the car in which he was travelling.

Probe Indicates Accused Bought Explosive Substances Online

As the Coimbatore Police continue its investigation in the car explosion case, the officers suspected that the explosive substances that were found in the deceased’s home were allegedly purchased online from popular e-commerce websites.

Coimbatore Police Commissioner Balakrishnan confirmed that ingredients that were recovered from the spot were used for making low-explosive bombs. "We are trying to find who all are connected to their plot and execution of the conspiracy and how explosive materials were purchased. Some of the investigation done so far indicates that Jamesha Mubin had bought many items through Amazon and courier services. We are investigating all the angles. When we visited Mubin's residence, outside his house a few Amazon empty boxes were found," Balakrishnan, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

BJP Blames Ruling Government For Coimbatore Car Blast

Blaming the ruling government in the state for the car blast in Coimbatore, BJP said the Tamil Nadu soil has become a heaven for anti-national elements and government is clueless about internal security and the law and order situation. The state BJP president K Annamalai said the matter will be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) now. He said the Tamil Nadu BJP has written to home minister Amit Shah seeking a transfer of the case to the NIA.