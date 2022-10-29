Coimbatore Car Blast: NIA Probing PFI Member's Role; 1 Arrested Accused Confesses To Meeting ISIS People

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier this week registered an FIR in the Coimbatore Car blast case in which six people have been arrested so far and were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The NIA registered the case after the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order asking the anti-terror agency to start probing into the case.

Now, as per a report by news agency IANS, the NIA along with Tamil Nadu police and Central intelligence agencies are probing the role of the banned outfit Popular Front Of India's former Kerala state secretary CA Rauf in the case. Rauf was arrested on Thursday by the NIA from Kerala. The NIA is probing whether PFI harboured Jameesha Mubin, the person who was charred to death in the blast and is considered to be the prime accused, in Karnataka and Kerala.

The central intelligence agencies are tracing the phone details of Rauf and are conducting an investigation into whether he was instrumental in motivating the deceased Jameesha Mubin and his six accomplices who are jailed under UAPA as accused in the car blast case. Rauf was a key person who had organised the hartal after PFI was banned which led to widespread stoning and physical assault against transport buses and motor vehicles.

Those arrested are learned to be associates of Jameesha Mubin, who was charred to death in suspicious circumstances after an LPG cylinder inside a Maruti 800 he was driving exploded near a temple around 4 am on the eve of Diwali (October 23). According to police, Mubin, 25, who was an engineering graduate, has been previously questioned by the NIA in 2019 for alleged terror links. His name is mentioned as the primary accused in the case. Mubin is suspected to have played a key role in a conspiracy bid to carry out sabotage activities.

Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu DGP said the police found materials used to make explosives in Mubin's house in Ukkadam. They seized 75 kgs of potassium nitrate, charcoal, aluminium powder and sulphur which can be used to make explosives.

Meanwhile, one of the six arrested accused has confessed to meeting two people in Kerala jail who had links with the terror organisation ISIS, who were involved in the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka. Feroze Ismail confessed that he had met Mohammed Azharuddin and Rashid Ali, lodged in a prison in the neighbouring state and further questioning is on to ascertain the motive behind the meeting.

Five accused were taken to their houses and searches were carried out, police said. In the meanwhile, police continued vehicle checks in the Coimbatore district and took into their custody unclaimed and abandoned motorcycles and cars parked on the roadside. Also, officials intensified vehicle checks at police and forest outpost locations on Tamil Nadu's border with Kerala. Police also stepped up searches on the premises of suspects in other parts of the State.



