The case pertains to the alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Brahmadiha coal block in Jharkhand's Giridih to CTL in 1999 during the Atal Bihar Vajpayee led NDA government.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday sentenced former Union minister Dilip Ray to three years imprisonment over the alleged irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Jharkhand in 1999. He was later granted bail. The court also sentenced two other convicts in the case to three years in jail.

The special CBI court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each against Ray and the other convicts in the case. According to news agency ANI, RAy has decided to move a bail plea and challenge the CBI court's verdict.

The court granted him bail Ray and other individuals - convicted in the Jharkhand coal scam case - on bail bond of Rs 1 lakh each. The court also granted him time till November 25 to appeal in the High Court.

The CBI had sought life imprisonment for Ray and other accused, saying a clear message must go to the society in the wake of rising white-collar crimes. The case pertains to the alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Brahmadiha coal block in Jharkhand's Giridih to CTL in 1999 during the Atal Bihar Vajpayee led NDA government.

Dilip Ray was the Minister of State (Coal) in the Vajpayee government when the alleged irregularities took place. The CBI court found him guilty of a criminal conspiracy among other crimes for which a maximum punishment of life imprisonment can be given.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma