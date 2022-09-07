Coal Scam Case: CBI Raids Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak's Kolkata, Asansol Residences

The CBI carried out raids on the residences of West Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with the investigation of the coal scam case.

By Subhasish Dutta
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 10:52 AM IST
A file image of West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak. (ANI Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out raids on several residences of West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with a coal smuggling scam. The CBI teams raided three houses of Ghatak in Asansol and one in Kolkata's Lake Gardens area, news agency PTI reported.

The CBI sleuths were supported by a contingent of central paramilitary personnel during the raids. According to PTI, women officers were also part of the team.

A CBI officer told PTI that the probe agency has evidence of Ghatak's involvement in the scam.

"As his name surfaced in the coal smuggling scam, we need to find out what was his role in it. We have evidence of Ghatak's involvement in the scam," the CBI officer told PTI.

Ghatak was not present in any of his residences when the raids took place. The CBI sleuths took away mobile phones from the state law minister's family members and made them sit in one room in his Asansol houses, he said.

The central forces surrounded entire areas around Ghatak's residences during the raids. The agency also conducted searches at four different places in Kolkata in connection with the scam.

Incidentally, Ghatak, the Asansol Uttar MLA, has appeared once before Enforcement Directorate officers at its Delhi office for questioning in connection with the coal pilferage case.

He, however, has skipped several other summonses of the ED in connection with the scam.

