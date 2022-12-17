CNG Prices Hiked In Delhi, Gurugram, Meerut, Noida; Check New Rates In Your City Here

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Saturday hiked the CNG prices in cities where it sells CNG in retail. The CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Meerut and some other cities of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. After the rise in the price, CNG will now cost Rs 79.56 per kg in Delhi, Rs 82.12 per kg in Noida and Greater Noida and Rs 87.89 in Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

The modification of CNG retail pricing, which took effect at 6 am this morning, was justified by the gas supplier as a result of rising input gas costs. Earlier, following the price adjustment on October 8, the rates of CNG in the Delhi-NCR region were Rs 78.61 per Kg in Delhi, Rs 81.17 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, and for Gurugram, it cost Rs 86.94 per kg.

Check new CNG rates in your cities here

Delhi: Rs.82.12 per kg

Noida: Rs 82.12 per kg

Greater Noida: Rs 82.12 per kg

Meerut: Rs 86.79 per kg

Shamli: Rs 86.79 per kg

Muzzafarnagar: Rs 86.79 per kg

Fatehpur: Rs 85.40 per kg

Kanpur: Rs 87.40 kg

Hamirpur: Rs 87.40 per kg

Ghaziabad: Rs 82.12 per kg

Gurugram: Rs 87.89 per kg

Rewari: Rs 89.57 per kg

Karnal: Rs 88.22 per kg

Kaithal: Rs 88.22 per kg

Ajmer: Rs 89.83 kg

Pali: Rs 89.83 kg

Rajasamand: Rs 89.83 kg