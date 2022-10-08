CNG, PNG Prices In Delhi-NCR Hiked By Rs 3 | Check Revised Rates Here

IN A MAJOR setback to people ahead of Diwali, the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and cooking gas piped to household kitchens in the national capital on Saturday hiked by Rs 3 each in step with rise in input natural gas prices.

The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in more than four months while the price of piped natural gas (PNG) has increased by Rs 3 per standard cubic metre for the first time in two months, PTI reported.

According to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), CNG in Delhi now costs Rs 78.61 per kg, up from Rs 75.61 per kg. This is the 14th increase in price since March 7. Rates were last increased by Rs 2 per kg on May 21. In all, the CNG price has risen by Rs 22.60 per kg during this period. Since April 2021, CNG prices have increased by Rs 35.21 per kg or 80 per cent.

Simultaneously, the rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas (PNG), was increased to Rs 53.59 per standard cubic metre in Delhi from Rs 50.59 per scm. Since August 2021, PNG rates have increased 10 times. Overall, prices increased by Rs 29.93 per square metre, or over 90 per cent.

According to IGL, the prices for CNG and PNG have also gone up in other locations including Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Ajmer in Rajasthan, as well as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. The price hike comes after the government increased the cost of natural gas by 40 per cent to a record-high USD 8.57 per million British thermal units, beginning on October 1.

Natural gas, which is extracted from below the earth's surface, is converted to compressed natural gas (CNG) for running automobiles and piped to household kitchens for cooking. It is also used to generate electricity and manufacture fertilizer.

(With Agency Inputs)