New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s COVID-19 meeting with the CMs was “super flop”. The Minister alleged that she along with many other Chief Ministers were not allowed to speak in the meeting and called it highly insulting for them. Banerjee also claimed that only Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states were allowed to speak in the meeting.

Mamata Banerjee further stated that other CMs were “reduced to puppet” and this is an attempt to destroy the federal structure of India. "This was a casual and super flop meeting. Only CMs of BJP-ruled states were allowed to speak and others were reduced to puppets” said Banerjee, adding, "We feel insulted and humiliated. This is an attempt to bulldoze the federal structure of the country. PM Modi is so insecure that he did not listen to us".

After the meeting, Mamata Banerjee at state secretariat 'Nabanna', as quoted by PTI, said that the Prime Minister did not ask about the condition of the Covid crisis in West Bengal. She also said that the PM didn’t take a stock of the availability of vaccines or oxygen in the state. Attacking PM Modi over the latest cases of Black Fungus in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said, "There was not a single question from the PM about the 'black fungus”.

Further, referring to the Prime Minister’s claim that Covid-19 caseloads are reducing in the country, Mamata Banerjee said if the total number of Coronavirus cases are declining, how come so many deaths induced by the virus are reported daily. The Chief Minister also claimed that the Central government has no plan to deal with the ongoing Coronavirus crisis in the country.

West Bengal Chief Minister's participation at the high-level meet comes after she skipped several such meetings over the past few months. On April 8, Mamata had reportedly skipped a meeting called by PM Modi to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

This was not the first time the West Bengal Chief Minister has not attended a meeting convened by the Centre. Over the past few years, the West Bengal Chief Minister has on several occasions skipped meetings convened by Niti Aayog.

Earlier, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also suggested the Prime Minister listen to the views of others as well instead of doing “Man Ki Baat”. The CM also released audio of him talking to the Prime Minister about the Covid crisis. He alleged that the Prime Minister did not listen to him.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan