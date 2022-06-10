Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath order strict action after a massive protest broke out in several parts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers amid the controversial statements of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal. A major class erupted between police and protestors in UP's Prayagraj. During the clash, stone peltings were also done in the Atala area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagaraj.

After the protests erupted in the Atala area, the vehicle was Prayagraj's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) was also vandalised. In order to control the situation and maintain law and order in the area, the ADG had to come down to the protest site.

Apart from Prayagraj, a huge protest was also witnessed at UP's Saharanpur, over the inflammatory statements of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal. Several parts of the state witnessed protests including Moradabad, where a huge crowd protested against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma demanding her arrest over her inflammatory remarks.

"Friday prayers concluded peacefully in the district today. Those who raised slogans were dispersed later. I appeal to all to help maintain law and order in the district," said Moradabad District Magistrate.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to take strict action against hooligans after incidents of stone-pelting broke out in various parts of the state.

ACS Home Awanish Awasthi, acting Director General of Police (DGP), ADG Law and Order, are monitoring the situation from police headquarters.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Awanish Awasthi has also asked for reports explaining the situation in the districts.

Earlier on June 3, a violent clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 36 persons were arrested and 3 FIRs have been registered in the Kanpur violence case and further investigation is underway.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen