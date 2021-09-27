New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute smartphones to 1,23,000 Anganwadi workers at a programme in Lucknow on Tuesday (September 28). He will also distribute Newborn Growth Monitoring Device (infantometer) to each Anganwadi centre to measure the level of growth of newborn children, the Uttar Pradesh Government announced.

The program will be organized at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday.

The smartphones are being given to facilitate Anganwadi workers, who played an important role in the prevention of COVID-19. They will now be equipped with smartphones to make their work easier.

The government's effort behind providing smartphones to workers is to make Anganwadi programs more transparent. It will help them to run the schemes run by Anganwadi- including nutrition and care of children more effectively.

The main advantage of distributing smartphones is that data would be updated real-time. The usage of smartphones is also said to curb corruption in the state.

At present, there are 1.89 lakh Anganwadi centers running in Uttar Pradesh. The state government will also explain to the Anganwadi workers how to make better use of smartphones. For this, the Yogi government has prepared a plan for training of workers.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha