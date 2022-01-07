Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said a final call on a "complete lockdown" in the state would be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"The government is studying the Mumbai numbers very carefully and a final decision will be taken by the Chief Minister," Tope said, as reported by NDTV.

His statements come after Maharashtra recorded 36,265 new COVID-19 cases, 36 per cent more than the previous day, and 13 deaths. Mumbai alone reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases, a new record for the city, and four fatalities as per the state health department.

In Mumbai, as per the state health department, the hospitalisation rate has not increased significantly and 80 per cent of hospital beds in the city were still unoccupied.

A similar rise in infections had been seen during the second wave too, but this time around the demand for medical oxygen and the number of deaths have not increased, which was a positive sign

Though Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, has been recording a surge in cases, the state health department has regularly refuted to impose a complete lockdown, saying the situation is under control.

Earlier, Tope had said that discussions are underway about imposing weekend lockdown and night curfew, but noted that no decision has been taken in that regard too.

He also met additional chief secretary (health) Pradeep Vyas apprised NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday and informed them of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"Shutting down local trains is definitely not under consideration. Inter-district restrictions are also not being considered," news agency PTI quoted Tope as saying.

"He (Pawar) had a discussion with ACS Health and me on current restrictions and what can be done for their implementation. Also, if it (implementation) is not happening, how it can be made stricter," the health minister said.

