CM Shinde Reverses Uddhav Govt's Decision Prohibiting CBI From Probing Cases In Maha Without Consent

REVERSING the decision of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Friday restored the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in the state, an official said.

CM Shinde cleared the proposal of the home department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reverse the decision of the MVA government. With this, the CBI will no longer require permission from the state government to step in to probe a case.

“With the reversal of the decision, the CBI will no longer require the permission of the state government to step in, the official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, PTI quoted.

On October 21, 2020, the former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had withdrawn the general consent to the CBI on the grounds that the union government was misusing the Central agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department to settle political grudges.

Earlier to the decision by Uddhav Thackeray-led government, it was for the state government to entrust a probe to the CBI on its own or on the orders of the high court or Supreme Court, but the state government withdrew the general consent granted to CBI.

In the wake of the state government’s decision, it was necessary for the CBI to seek the state government’s express consent to probe the TRP scam or any other. Apart from Maharashtra, other states including West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jharkhand had also withdrawn general consent to the CBI in probing cases in these states.

(With Agency Inputs)