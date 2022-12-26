'CM Shinde Is Silent': Uddhav Thackeray On Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Dispute

Uddhav Thackeray during the protest march by MVA against the Maharashtra Government and Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Image Credits: ANI)

AMID the ongoing Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Supreme Court should declare "Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra" areas including Belagavi, Karwar, and Nippani as a Union Territory.

"While Karnataka CM is aggressive on border row, CM Shinde is silent. Until the SC decides Belagavi, Karwar, and Nippani should be declared as a union territory. This should be added in the proposal that is to be passed in the Assembly," he said.

Highlighting that it is not just a case of language and border, but also of "humanity", he mentioned that the Marathi-speaking people have been residing in the border villages for generations. He then added that their life, language and lifestyle are Marathi.

Thackeray questioned the central government's role as the "guardian" of both states.

"Has the central government acted as guardian. We expect the central government to act as the guardian," he said.

He further mentioned that (members of) both Houses should watch the movie "Case for Justice" and read the Mahajan Commission report (on the border issue).

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while speaking about the same stressed that the state government will fight even for an inch of land.

Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday, Fadnavis said that the state government will do every possible thing to make sure that the Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka are served justice.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the southern state's interests and not cede an inch of land to its neighbour.

The resolution, which also condemned the border dispute "created" by Maharashtra and moved by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, was adopted by a voice vote.

Opposition leader Ajit Pawar on Monday also raised the issue in the Maharashtra Assembly and questioned why the government did not move the resolution on the border row when it was decided in the Business Advisory Committee that a proposal on it would be moved in the first week of the winter session.

He also highlighted that the proposal to move the resolution also did not figure in Monday's business list

Pawar claimed that the statements by Karnataka chief minister have "hurt the pride of Maharashtra".

(With inputs from agencies)