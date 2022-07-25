CM Mamata Banerjee On TMC Minister's Arrest In SSC Scam: 'Will Be Punished If Found Guilty'

Amid the heavy criticism and accusations against her party after the arrest of TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee in an alleged school jobs scam, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday spoke about the recent controversy and said that "she doesn't support any corruption and wrongdoings and if Chatterjee is found guilty by the judiciary, strict action will be taken against him".

However, the TMC supremo condemned "the malicious campaign against her" and said that "truth must come out but within a time frame". "I don't support corruption or any wrongdoing", Mamata Banerjee said, adding, "If anyone is found guilty, he or she must be punished, but I condemn malicious campaign against me". "Truth must come out but within a time frame", the chief minister further said.

The TMC has distanced itself from the controversy and said that the onus of the entire development lay with Partha Chatterjee, and not the party. The party leadership also made it clear that it will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against Chatterjee if he is found guilty at the end of the investigation.

Partha Chatterjee, who is currently the industries and parliamentary affairs minister of the Mamata Banerjee government, was remanded to ED custody till Monday by a lower court in Kolkata. He was the education minister when the alleged teacher recruitment scam took place at West Bengal government-run and-aided schools.