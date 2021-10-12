New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the winters are approaching and the season of stubble burning is also lying ahead Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the residents of the city to cooperate in reducing air pollution levels in the national capital. CM Kejriwal listed out three steps to help in controlling the air pollution levels.

What are the three steps?

He asked Delhiites to turn the engines of their vehicles off on red traffic signals, use public transportation or car pools once a week, and register air pollution complaints using the Green Delhi app on their phones.

"I request you to use public transport or carpool at least once a week, instead of using a personal vehicle. Doing it more than once a week would be even better. Third, I request you to download the Green Delhi app... for actively registering complaints regarding air pollution.... We have resolved more than 23,000 complaints received through the app so far,” said Kejriwal in a video briefing on Tuesday.

Increasing air pollution in Delhi

Explaining the problem of air pollution in Delhi Kejriwal said air pollution has been slowly increasing in the national capital for the last three-four days. One of the main reasons is that stubble burning has started in neighbouring states where governments have failed in helping farmers in this regard.

How turning off car engines during red light would help?

Kejriwal quoted studies that have shown that by turning off the car engine during red light we can collectively save around Rs 250 crore a year and reduce pollution by up to 15 per cent. He said, “Even though we will launch a formal campaign this year again from October 18, I request you to start it in personal capacity from today."

10-point winter action plan

On October 4, Kejriwal released a 10-point winter action plan for the national capital to combat air pollution during the winter season. The action plan includes free distribution of a bio-decomposer to stop stubble burning in Delhi, anti-dust campaign, no burning of garbage, installation of smog towers, ban on firecrackers, round-the-clock monitoring of pollution hotspots, setting up green war rooms, creating an eco-waste park, launching the Green Delhi app and investing on efforts to reduce vehicular pollution in the capital.

