New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Due to a cloudburst in Tehri district's Devprayag area two municipal buildings have collapsed while several shops have been damaged. As per reports, the cloudburst has also affected pedestrian bridges, water pipelines and electricity supply lines.

The incident took place around 5 pm in the evening in the vicinity of Mount Dasharatha which is at some distance from Devprayag. The shops which were damaged include jewellery stores, computer centres, sweets and furniture shops.

According to the SHO of the Devprayag police station Mahipal Singh Rawat, "the cloudburst occurred over the Shanta river, causing inundation of areas along its banks with a huge amount of slush-containing boulders. Two municipality buildings, including the multi-purpose Nagar Palika Bhawan, caved in after being hit by the rubble brought down by the cloudburst."

"Many shops in the Dashrath Danda Parvat area of Devprayag were also damaged in the cloudburst", the SHO said. However, no loss of life was reported as people moved to safer locations as they were alert about the same.

On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, and assured all the help from the Centre. On a telephone call on Tuesday evening, Amit Shah said that Uttarakhand will be provided with all the possible help needed for relief from the central government.

Meanwhile, according to the Meteorological Department, there are chances of rains in the mountainous areas on Wednesday and Thursday as well. The department has issued heavy rain warnings in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts of the state.

With inputs from PTI.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal