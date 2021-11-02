New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed climate change 'a huge threat' not just for the developing nations but also for the developed nations and said that in the past few years no one remained untouched by the drastic effects of climate change.

Highlighting the effects of climate change during the launch of Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS), in Glasgow, Scotland, PM Modi said that the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are most threatened with the change which poses a threat to their existence and even their economies.

He also announced that India's space agency (ISRO) will build a special data window for SIDS to get timely information about cyclones, coral-reef monitoring, coast-line monitoring through satellites.

"Small Island Developing States most threatened with climate change. For them, it's a matter of life & death, a challenge to their existence. Calamities due to climate change can become devastation for them. It isn't only a challenge for their lives but also for their economy", PM Modi said.

"The past few decades have proven that nobody remains untouched by the effects of climate change. Be it developed nations or nations that are rich in natural resources. It's a huge threat", he added.

"India's space agency ISRO will build a special data window for SIDS (Small Island Developing States). With this, SIDS will continue to get timely information about cyclones, coral-reef monitoring, coast-line monitoring etc. through satellite", PM Modi further said.

Launching the IRIS initiative at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26), along with his British counterpart Boris Johnson, PM Modi said, "The launch of Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States fills us with new hope and beliefs. This gives us the satisfaction to do something for the most vulnerable nations." The Infrastructure for the Resilient Island State (IRIS) is an initiative to boost the infrastructure in small island countries.

PM Modi reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 summit. Today, the Prime Minister is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with leaders of Ukraine, Nepal, Israel, Switzerland, Finland, Malawi in Glasgow, Scotland and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

He is also likely to attend the side event by the United States of America - Build Back Better World. Further, PM Modi is scheduled to attend an event on "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Development".

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan