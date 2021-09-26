New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 81st edition of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat. His address came shortly after the conclusion of his three-day visit to the US where he met President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and also attended the first in-person QUAD Summit. PM Modi also addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

During his address in Mann ki Baat, PM Modi urged people to celebrate the 'river festival" on the occasion of "World River Day" on Sunday to connect with the traditions which are associated with rivers for centuries in our country. "We mark so many days, but there is one more day we should celebrate. It is 'World River Day'. This day is such which is very consistent with the traditions of India."

He called September an important month, a month when we celebrate World River Day, and said it is a day to remember the contribution of our rivers that selflessly provide us with water. The Prime Minister said for Indian rivers are not a "physical thing, but a living entity".

Key Highlights from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:

"As we celebrate World River Day today, I urge the people across the country to mark a 'river festival' at least once a year. In our scriptures, even a little pollution in the rivers is said to be wrong. We must follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi who had done the work of making cleanliness a mass movement and keep the rivers clean," he said.

Modi said that the gifts he has received would be e-auctioned and the proceeds from that will be dedicated to the 'Namami Gange' campaign. "A special e-auction of gifts I received is going on these days. The proceeds from that will be dedicated to the 'Namami Gange' campaign. The soulful spirit with which you gift me, this campaign will be strengthened with the same spirit," he said.

"The work of cleaning rivers and making them pollution-free can be done with everyone's effort and cooperation. The 'Namami Gange Mission' is also progressing today, so efforts of everyone; public awareness, and mass movement, plays a big role," he added.

With Gandhi Jayanti around the corner, PM Modi also urged the people to buy Khadi products to mark "Bapu's Jayanti with great fervour". Remembering the contribution of Gandhi to the cleanliness movement, he said, "Mahatma Gandhi had associated cleanliness with the dream of independence".

"Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) was a proponent of cleanliness, he made cleanliness a mass movement and associated it with the dream of independence. Today, after so many decades, the cleanliness movement has once again worked to connect the country with the dream of a new India," he said.

He also lauded the team of differently-abled people who created a world record by hoisting a flag on the Kumar Post situated at an altitude of more than 15,000 feet at the Siachen glacier.

"We all know about the Siachen Glacier. The cold there is so terrible that it is beyond the capacity of a common person to live there...A few days ago, the feat that a team of eight Divyang persons performed in this inaccessible region of Siachen is a matter of pride for every countryman. This team created a world record by hoisting its flag on the Kumar Post situated at an altitude of more than 15 thousand feet at the Siachen glacier," he said.

Lauding Uttar Pradesh's 'One Teacher, One Call' initiative for the welfare of specially-abled children, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that such efforts in the field of education shape the future of the country. PM Modi said that this unique effort in Bareilly is showing a new path to the specially-abled (Divyang) children.

"During the Corona period, due to this campaign, not only did the admission of a large number of children become possible, more than 350 teachers have also joined it with a spirit of service," he said. The campaign is being led by the principal of a school in Dabhaura Gangapur, Deepmala Pandey.

"These teachers go from village to village calling for Divyang children, looking out for them and then ensuring their admission in one school or the other. I deeply appreciate this noble effort of Deepmala ji and her fellow teachers for the sake of Divyangjans. Every such effort in the field of education is going to shape the future of our country."

