Class 12 Boy Faints After Seeing Room Full Of Girls In Bihar

According to Shankar's aunt, he fainted because of 'nervousness'. He developed fever and was rushed to the hospital.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Thu, 02 Feb 2023 08:52 PM IST
Minute Read
Class 12 Boy Faints After Seeing Room Full Of Girls In Bihar
Mani Shankar with his aunt in a hospital in Bihar Sharif (Image Credits: ANI)

WHILE it's normal for girls and boys to study in one classroom, in a surprising incident, a boy of class 12 fainted at a school in Bihar after he found himself in a room full of 500 girls, reported news agency ANI.

Identified as Mani Shankar, the boy is a student of Bihar Sharif's Allama Iqbal College. He went to Brilliant School to appear for an intermediate examination. however, as he realised that he was the only boy in the room, he blacked out.

According to Shankar's aunt, he fainted because of "nervousness". He developed fever and was rushed to the hospital.

"He went to the examination centre and saw that the room was full of girls, he became nervous and developed a fever, and he fainted," Shankar's aunty was quoted as saying by ANI.

The student has been shifted to Sadar Hospital for treatment and is currently stable.

Also Read
Rs 22.76 Cr Spent On PM Modi's Foreign Visits Since 2019, Says Govt
Rs 22.76 Cr Spent On PM Modi's Foreign Visits Since 2019, Says Govt

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.