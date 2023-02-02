Class 12 Boy Faints After Seeing Room Full Of Girls In Bihar

Mani Shankar with his aunt in a hospital in Bihar Sharif (Image Credits: ANI)

WHILE it's normal for girls and boys to study in one classroom, in a surprising incident, a boy of class 12 fainted at a school in Bihar after he found himself in a room full of 500 girls, reported news agency ANI.

Identified as Mani Shankar, the boy is a student of Bihar Sharif's Allama Iqbal College. He went to Brilliant School to appear for an intermediate examination. however, as he realised that he was the only boy in the room, he blacked out.

According to Shankar's aunt, he fainted because of "nervousness". He developed fever and was rushed to the hospital.

"He went to the examination centre and saw that the room was full of girls, he became nervous and developed a fever, and he fainted," Shankar's aunty was quoted as saying by ANI.

The student has been shifted to Sadar Hospital for treatment and is currently stable.

(With inputs from ANI)