Clashes Between Two Groups of Students At JNU, Two Injured, Probe On

THE JAWAHARLAL Nehru University (JNU) has once again come into the limelight after a tussle broke out between two groups of students on the Varsity campus on Thursday.

However, the police officials have reached the campus and are further investigating whether it is a personal fight or a scuffle erupted between student organisations with different ideologies.

"Two students injured in a clash between two groups of students in JNU over a personal dispute," said Delhi Police, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Delhi | Two students injured in a clash between two groups of students in JNU over a personal dispute: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022



A PCR call was received at 5 pm on Thursday that students were fighting with each other in JNU near the Narmada hostel, added the police.



The police said that no complaint has been lodged yet. Necessary action will be taken as and when the complaint is received, added the police as quoted by news agency ANI.

