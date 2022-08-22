Clash In JNU Between Students And Security Staff, Several Injured

Over a dozen students were injured on Monday allegedly after security guards at JNU roughed them up for protesting on campus, students from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad claimed. As per ABVP members, the clash in the Jawahar Lal Nehru college broke out during a protest for the release of scholarship funds.

The right-wing student group blamed the administration for provocation and assault and said the security guards had attacked the students seeking the release of funds.

Many students were staging a protest on the campus alleging that they have not received their fellowship in over a year, a member from the RSS-backed student group said.

Taking to Twitter, the right-wing student group said the security staff did not even spare girls and those with special needs.

“Many students have been seriously injured and the fellowship section is red with students' blood,” the ABVP said in a tweet.

"Over a dozen suffered injuries after Cyclops attacked them on the order of administration," ABVP activist Ambuj said.

Reacting to the assault, ABVP JNU President Rohit Kumar said that the guards abused and misbehaved with students who went to the scholarship department at around 11 am to enquire about student scholarships.

"Such is the condition of this department that just four staff are left now while there used to be 17 earlier. The students have been suffering for over two years now. They aren't getting non-NET scholarships, MCM (Merit-cum-Means) or even JRF," he added.

Cyclops is the firm tasked with managing security on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. So far, the university hasn't issued a statement on the same.