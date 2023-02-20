Clash Erupts Between JNU Students Union And ABVP In Delhi; Both Sides Trade Blame

JAWAHARLAL Nehru University (JNU) has once again experienced unrest following an alleged altercation between two groups of students between the Left-controlled JNU Students' Union and members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP on Sunday night.

JNUSU accused the ABVP of attacking students while they were protesting and seeking justice over the death of an IIT Bombay student. At the same time, ABVP denied the allegations and accused the Left-backed student groups of vandalising the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary at Univesity.

On Sunday, Shivaji Maharaj's portrait was smeared on the walls of the students' activity centre, and ABVP members alleged that a group of left-wing workers were responsible for the damage.

On the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, we kept a portrait at student activity centre, but students from SFI threw it outside the room while garland was thrown in the dustbin: JNU ABVP Secretary pic.twitter.com/kuY7i0Izbw — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

"Today is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We put a portrait of Shivaji Maharaj on the walls outside the student activity centre as tribute," ABVP JNU Secretary Umesh Chandra Ajmera, as quoted by news agency ANI, said.

Ajmera further alleged that people from '100 Flowers Group' and SFI came and vandalised the portrait of Shivaji Maharaj. He also alleged that those involved in the incident were outsiders and they entered the University without permission.

The whole ruckus was created when JNUSU were protesting and seeking justice for IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki (18) who belonged to a Scheduled Caste community, allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building on the Powai campus of the IIT on February 12, but his family suspects foul play in his death and said he faced discrimination.

"ABVP has once again resorted to attacking students... This was done soon after a candlelight march in solidarity with the call by Darshan Solanki's father... ABVP does this once again to derail the movement against caste discrimination," the JNUSU, as quoted by PTI, said in a statement.

While the ABVP denied the charge and accused the "Left group" of removing a garland from a picture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and throwing it away.

The ABVP also demanded the JNU administration take strict action against the accused and stop the miscreants from disrupting the university atmosphere.

