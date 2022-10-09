Clash Breaks Out Between Zomato Delivery Agent And Security Guard In Noida, Arrested

A ZOMATO delivery partner and a private security guard of a housing society were arrested after a scuffle broke out between the two. The incident took place after the guard didn't allow the delivery guy to enter.

Reportedly, the duo has been booked under CrPC section 151 (prevention of commission of cognizable offence).

UP | Clash broke out between a delivery boy and the security guard of a housing society in Noida



(Pic 1, 2,3 & 4-screenshots from viral video of CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/VypvHdtp7q — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2022

@zomato delivery boy and security guard were fiercely assaulted over the entry in #Garden_Glory_Society of Noida.



The whole incident was caught in the #CCTV camera installed in the society, Noida Police Station Sector 39 area. pic.twitter.com/b0CVFTarXw — Satya Tiwari (@SatyatTiwari) October 9, 2022

“The fight broke out around 12 pm at the main gate of the Gardenia society under Sector 39 police station limits over an argument about the entry of the food delivery executive,” Dwivedi said, as quoted by PTI.

“Both of them have been taken into police custody in a preventive action under CrPC section 151 (prevention of commission of cognizable offence) and are being produced before the local magistrate,” the official added.

This comes a day after two women were arrested for allegedly assaulting a security guard of a housing complex in Noida. The Additional Deputy Commissioner SM Khan also said that the women hurled abuses at one of the security guards. According to reports, the suspects were under the influence of alcohol.

“Since the car did not have a sticker of the housing society, the security guard objected when the suspects tried to park the car inside the premises. The three women soon got into an argument with the security guards. The argument escalated and the women allegedly hurled abuses at one of the security guards and also held him by his collar,” The additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida), SM Khan, said.

Reportedly, the incident took place at Ajnara Homes society in Noida and a video of the same also went viral on social media. The video shows a woman purportedly manhandling a security guard. She can also be seen holding the collar of the guard and throwing away his cap.

(With inputs from agencies)