CJI UU Lalit Recommends Justice DY Chandrachud As His Successor

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Uday Umesh Lalit (R) with Supreme Court of India judge Justice DY Chandrachud in New Delhi. (Image: ANI/File)

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Tuesday recommended Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud as his successor and the 50th CJI.

CJI Lalit, who is set to retire on November 8, handed over a letter to Justice DY Chandrachud on Tuesday morning, designating him as the next CJI. The letter was handed over in the presence of the other judges of the Supreme Court.

Justice Chandrachud would have a tenure of two years as he is due to retire on November 10, 2024.

The Union Law Ministry had asked Justice Lalit to name his successor last week, a month before his retirement. The CJI will write to the ministry in this regard later today.

Justice Lalit had succeeded Justice NV Ramana in August. He will retire in November after completing 74 days in office.



