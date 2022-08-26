CJI NV Ramana Demits Office | A Look At His Short Tenure Filled With Decisions That Will Live Long

NV Ramana, the outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI), heard arguments on Thursday, a day before the end of his 16-month term, in a number of significant cases, including appeals against the release of 11 prisoners in the Bilkis Bano case and the Pegasus malware case.

The issue of freebies is one of the most recent occurrences. A PIL requesting a prohibition on "irrational gifts" promised by political parties, which have the impact of "luring votes" and "raising the budget deficit" of the state, was to be heard by a three-judge bench led by CJI Ramana.

In order to address India's enduring issue of a large case backlog in courts, CJI NV Ramana, who will step down on Friday after serving for a year and four months, emphasised the need to fill judicial vacancies as well as enhance the judicial infrastructure.

CJI Ramana has frequently emphasised the necessity of reducing the caseload per judge and improving the judge-to-population ratio while advocating for raising the sanctioned strength of judges, both at the district courts and the High Courts.

During his stint as the head of the Supreme Court Collegium, CJI Ramana suggested the appointment of 255 judicial officials and attorneys as High Court judges in order to achieve this goal.

"I hope that I stood up to the expectation which you expected from me. I discharged my duties as Chief Justice in whatever possible way. I have taken up two issues, all of you know, the infrastructure and the appointment of judges. Thanks to the support given by my brother and sister judges in Supreme Court and Collegium, we successfully appointed almost 224 judges in high courts," shared the outgoing CJI while speaking at an event organised by the Delhi High Court Bar Association to bid him farewell.

Justices Kaul, Indira Banerjee, Sanjiv Khanna, S. Ravindra Bhat, and Hima Kohli — all former justices of the Delhi High Court — as well as other judges of the High Court and members of the bar, all attended the event. "The Supreme Court is being represented by six of us on behalf of Delhi. There are five Delhi-based representatives even though I'm retiring," the CJI expressed his expectation that soon some further delegates would join.

CJI NV Ramana will be succeeded by Justice UU Lalit, who is set to take over as the 49th CJI.

Here’s a look at some of the landmark judgements CJI Ramana has been a part of:

Internet shutdown in Kashmir:

CJI Ramana remarked that the internet cannot be stopped and that regular reviews must be conducted as he heard the petitions concerning the internet shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir. The court further noted that prohibition orders issued in accordance with Section 144 of the CrPC are not to be imposed in order to suppress the legitimate expression of opinion or grievance or while exercising democratic rights.

In his ruling, CJI Ramana said the indefinite suspension of the internet violates India's telecommunications rules. Justice Ramana also ordered local authorities in Kashmir to review all the curbs within a week.

Sediton Laws

CJI Ramana questioned the continued use of antiquated legislation from the period before independence.

The colonial-era sedition statute was suspended in a landmark decision on July 15 of last year, and the Central government and States were urged not to file any prosecutions under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, which makes sedition a crime.

After 75 years of independence, CJI Ramana questioned the administration about the necessity of sedition law. He emphasised how sedition laws were applied to oppress freedom fighters like Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Mahatma Gandhi.

"Our concern is the misuse of the law and the lack of accountability. Why it continues in the statute book after 75 years of our Independence," CJI had said, adding that sedition law was meant to suppress the freedom movement and asked its need in today's time.

On February 10, 1983, CJI Ramana enrolled as an advocate. He was born in an agrarian family on August 27, 1957, in Andhra Pradesh. On June 27, 2000, he was appointed a permanent judge by the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. Later, he held the position of Andhra Pradesh High Court's acting Chief Justice. In 2013, he was promoted to Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, and in 2014, he was appointed a judge in the Supreme Court