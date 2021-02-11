The Central Government will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act once the process of COVID-19 vaccination has ended, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Government will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act once the process of COVID-19 vaccination has ended, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday in a rally in West Bengal's Thakurnagar area -- home to lakhs of people belonging to Matua community.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, or Christians who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Its passage by the Parliament in December, 2019, had lead to widespread protest in Assam, national capital and other parts of the country.

Shah accused the opposition parties of misleading the minorities over the act and reiterated that its implementation will not impact the citizenship status of Indian minorities. He said the act's implementation had to be kept in abeyance following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Mamata didi said we made a false promise. She started opposing the CAA and saying she will never allow it. The BJP always fulfils the promises it makes. We have brought this law and refugees will get citizenship," Shah said. "As soon as the COVID vaccination process ends the process of granting citizenship under CAA will begin."

The bill's passage in the Parliament had triggered widespread demonstrations in northeast states, national capital and other parts of the country. Shah made the statement on the implementation of the Act during his address in the bastion of Matua community. Members of the Matua community had migrated to India after the creation of Bangladesh. A sizeable section of the population is yet to be accorded the Indian citizenship.

Shah further said that Banerjee will not be in a position to oppose CAA's implementation as she would cease to be the Chief Minister after the impending Assembly Elections in West Bengal.

Over a year after its passage, the rules of the CAA are yet to be framed.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja