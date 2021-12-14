New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In view of the security concerns, the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Central government to construct three double-lane strategic highways for the Char Dham road project in Uttarakhand.

A three-judge Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath also constituted a committee to be led by former SC judge AK Sikri to ensure all remedial measures are taken in the interest of the environment and recommendations of the committee are implemented while going ahead with the project.

The oversight committee shall receive all support from the Defence Ministry, Ministry of Road Transport, Uttarakhand Government and all district magistrates.

"We find there are no malafides in application filed by MoD. MoD is authorized to design operational requirement of armed forces. Bonafides of MoD is apparent from security concerns raised in security committee meeting," Bar and Bench quoted the Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud as saying.

"This court in exercise of judicial review cannot second guess the requirements of army," the Bench added.

"We allow the application by Defence Ministry for double lane highways for three strategic highways," the Court said.

However, the apex court also made it clear that the environmental impact of widening these roads can't be less important.

"High powered committee recommendations on environmental concerns have to be followed," it said.

The Court also clarified that the oversight committee will not undertake a fresh environment assessment.

Char Dham Road Project

The strategic 900-km-long Chardham project worth Rs 12,000 crore aims to provide all-weather connectivity to four holy towns -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath -- in Uttarakhand.

If the Army cannot move its missile launchers, heavy machinery up to the northern Indo-China border, then how will it defend it and fight a war if it breaks out, the Centre had said in a poser to the apex court earlier.

Trying to allay the concerns of landslides in Himalayan regions due to the construction of the wider Chardham highway project, the government had said all necessary steps have been taken to mitigate the disaster. It added that landslides have happened in various parts of the country and not specifically due to road construction.

The court was hearing the Centre's plea seeking modification of the September 8, 2020 order, which had asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to follow the 2018 circular stipulating carriageway width of 5.5 metre on the ambitious Chardham highway project, which goes up to the border with China.

In its application, the MoD had said it seeks modification of the order and directions that the national highways from Rishikesh to Mana, from Rishikesh to Gangotri, and from Tanakpur to Pithoragarh may be developed to two-lane configuration.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta