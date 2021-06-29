COVID-19 Vaccination: With this, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine became the third vaccine to be used in India after the Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield, Russia's Sputnik V and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday granted approval to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company, Cipla, to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines for restricted emergency use in India, news agency ANI quoted Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog as saying, adding that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine will also be of two doses like the other vaccines used in India.

"New drug permission has been granted to Moderna, the first internationally developed vaccine. This new drug permission is for restricted use", Dr VK Paul said today, adding "Moderna, the first international vaccine in India, will be administered in two doses".

"Our efforts to invite and to have other internationally developed vaccines specifically Pfizer and J&J also continue. Those processes are on. We are also looking at increasing the production of availability of vaccines that are being manufactured in our country," Paul added.

With this, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine became the third vaccine to be used in India after the Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield, Russia's Sputnik V and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

"Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to Cipla to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country as per the provisions of the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019 under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940," a source earlier in the day said as quoted by news agency PTI.

In separate communications, Moderna on June 27 informed DCGI that the US government has agreed to donate a certain number of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX to India for use here and sought approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the vaccines.

On Monday, Cipla, on behalf of the US pharma major, requested the drug regulator for import and marketing authorisation of these jabs. "This permission is for restricted use in emergency situations in the public interest. The firm has to submit 7 days safety assessment of the vaccine in first 100 beneficiaries before rolling out of the vaccine for further immunisation programme, according to the approval order," an official said.

On Monday, Cipla filed the application seeking permission for import of Moderna's vaccine referring to DCGI notices dated April 15 and June 1 according to which if the vaccine is approved by the USFDA for EUA, the vaccine can be granted marketing authorisation without bridging trial and assessment of safety data of first 100 beneficiaries of vaccines shall be submitted before rolling out in immunisation programme.

Also, the requirement of testing of every batch by Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli can be exempted if the batch/lot is released by the CDL of the country of origin, however summary lot protocol review and scrutiny of documents shall be undertaken by the laboratory for batch release according to standard procedures, Cipla said referring to the DCGI's newly revised rules.

On June 1, in a bid to expedite the rollout of vaccines, the DCGI decided to waive testing of batches at CDL for foreign-manufactured vaccines that have been approved by international drug regulators such as the US FDA, the UK's MHRA or the WHO.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan