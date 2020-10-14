Cinema Halls Reopening News: The Centre, while announcing guidelines has strictly directed the authorities to allow only 50 per cent of the total capacity and also, the one-seat distance will have to be followed by all the cinema halls and theatres.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After nearly seven months of closure due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country, cinema halls and theatres across the country are all set to reopen from October 15 as the Centre in its Unlock 5 guidelines had permitted the states to reopen cinema halls. However, the Centre has given a free hand to the state government to take the decision on reopening after assessing the COVID-19 situation in their respective states.

The Centre, while announcing guidelines has strictly directed the authorities to allow only 50 per cent of the total capacity and also, the one-seat distance will have to be followed by all the cinema halls and theatres. While many states have allowed the cinema halls to reopen from October 15, several others are mulling over the decision to reopen them, in wake of the coronavirus situation there.

So as the cinema halls and movie theatres are all set to reopen from October 15, here are the guidelines and Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) issued by the government for their resumption:

Entry & Exit Points

- Thermal screening of visitors/staff is to be carried out at entry points. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed to enter the premises.

- Provisions for hand sanitization should be made available at all entry points and in work areas.

- Designated queue markers shall be made available for entry and exit of the audience from the auditorium and the premises.

- The Exit should be done in a staggered row-wise manner to avoid crowding.

- Sufficient time interval between successive screenings on a single screen as well as on various screens in a multiplex shall be provided to ensure row-wise staggered entry and exit of the audience.

Seating Arrangements

- The occupancy of the cinemas/theatres/multiplexes shall not be more than 50% of their total seating capacity.

- Seating arrangement inside the auditorium of the cinemas /theatres/multiplexes to be made in such a way that adequate physical distancing is maintained. A model seating arrangement is attached at Annexure 1.

- Seats that are "Not to be occupied" shall be marked as such during booking (for both online booking and at the box office sale of tickets).

Note: The "Not to be occupied "seats inside cinemas/theatres/multiplexes should either be taped or marked with fluorescent markers to prevent people from occupying these seats so as to ensure adequate physical distancing at all times.

Physical Distancing Norms

- Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises-duly following physical distancing norms shall be ensured.

- Number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining physical distancing norms.

- Efforts shall be made to avoid overcrowding in the common areas, lobbies and washrooms during the intermission. The audience may be encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission. Longer intermissions may be used to allow the audience seated in different rows of the auditorium to move in a staggered manner.

Staggered Show Timings at Multiplexes

- Staggered show timings shall be followed for multiple screens to avoid crowding.

- The show commencement time, intermission period and finish time of a show at any screen shall not overlap with the commencement time, intermission period or finish time of a show at any other screen in a multiplex.

Booking and Payments

- Digital no-contact transactions should be the most preferred mode for issue/verification/payments for tickets, food, and beverages, etc. by using online bookings, use of e-wallets, QR code scanners, etc.

- Contact number shall be taken at the time of booking of tickets to facilitate contact tracing.

- The purchase of tickets at the box office shall be open throughout the day and advance booking shall be allowed to avoid crowding at the sale counters.

- Sufficient number of counters at the box office shall be opened with adequate physical distancing norms, to prevent crowding during physical booking of tickets.

- Floor markers shall be used for physical distancing during queue management at the box office.

General Guidelines

- Adequate physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed outside the auditoriums, common areas and waiting areas at all times.

- Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory at all times.

- Availability of hand sanitizers, preferably in the touch-free mode, at entry and exit points as well as common areas within the premises.

- Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one's mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly.

- Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline.

- Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

- Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all.

Posted By: Talib Khan