New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In line with the Centre's order to reopen the cinema halls and movie theatres across the country, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to open the movie theatres and cinema halls across the state from October 15. The cinema halls will be reopened after nearly seven months after the nation-wide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Along with the permission, the Yogi Adityanath government has also issued guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) for the resumption of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes in UP. As per the SOPs issued by the UP government, theatres and multiplexes can only open with a maximum 50 per cent audience of their seating capacity. The guidelines have also directed the owners of the theatres to mark the seats which will be kept empty during bookings. Cinemas will also have to provide provisions for sanitisers and handwashing facilities.

Here is all you need to know before planning a movie with friends:

- Use of sanitiser and thermal screening will be required at the time of entry into the auditorium.

- Spherical signs will be made according to the physical distance standard.

- Anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms will be not be allowed to enter.

- Sufficient time interval between two shows in single-screen and between shows on multiple screens in multiplexes.

- Maximum seating capacity will be 50%.

- Empty seats will be marked during online booking or window booking.

- Seats which will be kept empty will be marked with a tab or floor fluorescent

- Only advance or online booking will be done.

- Only touchless transaction allowed during window bookings

- You will have to provide your mobile number at the time of booking the ticket.

General SOPs:

- Physical distance of at least 6 feet has to be maintained.

- Use of face covers or masks mandatory at all times.

- Tissue paper or handkerchief or elbow will definitely be used while coughing.

- Spitting in a public place will be prohibited.

- People have been advised to use the Aarogya Setu App.

Posted By: Talib Khan