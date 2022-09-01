Chinook Helicopters Used By IAF Have No Issues: Boeing India President

The Indian Air Force's (IAF) Chinook helicopters are 'absolutely fine' and have no problems, says the top executive at Boeing India, after the US Army grounded its fleet of CH-47 helicopters due to the risk of engine fires.

"IAF contacted our engineers after incidents were reported in the US and have been informed that there is no impact on the helicopter operated by the Indian forces," says Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India to the news agency ANI.

According to the reports by US media , the US military grounded its fleet of CH-47 Chinook helicopters after some of them experienced engine fires.

According to the Wall Street Journal, US Army officials were aware of a small number of engine fires with the helicopters, but no injuries or deaths occurred as a result of the incidents.

On Wednesday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has sought information from American-based defence manufacturer Boeing regarding the reasons for the grounding of the US Army's entire fleet of Chinook helicopters.

The IAF operates a fleet of 15 Boeing-built Chinook helicopters, which were acquired from the United States and inducted in March 2019.

"The Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter fleet is still in service. India has requested information on the circumstances that led to the grounding of the entire fleet of US Army Chinook CH-47 helicopters due to risk of engine fires," as said by the government officials to the news agency ANI.

The Indian fleet of Chinook choppers is based out of Chandigarh for operations in the north, with another unit in Assam responsible for operations in the northeast.