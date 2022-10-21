Chinese Woman, Involved In Anti-National Activities, Held In Delhi, Was Living In India As Nepali Citizen

THE SPECIAL cell of the Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a Chinese woman on charges of allegedly involving in anti-national activities and staying in India posing as a Nepali citizen. The woman was arrested from the Majnu Ka Tilla area in Delhi. A Nepalese Citizen Certificate was found in her possession. She has been booked for criminal conspiracy, cheating, impersonation and forgery, the police said.

The Delhi Police said that the team received information that a Chinese woman named Cai Ruo, originally from Hainan province in China, has been involved in anti-national activities and was staying in India posing as a citizen of Nepal. After taking information from Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), it disclosed that the arrested person is a Chinese citizen and had travelled to India back in 2019 as a Chinese national.

However, the special cell officers are not aware that how she got the Nepalese Citizen Certificate and trying to find out who had been helping her during her stay in India for the past three years. A case has been registered against her on October 17 under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), and other relevant section of the Indian Penal Code and Foreigners Act.

The Chinese woman has been sent to police custody for 14 days. The police also mentioned that further investigation is underway. Also, the officers did not categorically specify the kind of anti-national activities she was involved in and if she was part of any terrorist organisation or banned group.