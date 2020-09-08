Chinese troops carrying rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons, were trying to close in on an Indian position in Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid escalating tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), around 50-60 soldiers of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) carrying rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons, were trying to close in on an Indian position in Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

The PTI report said that the Chinese troops approached the Indian post in the southern bank of Pangon lake area at around 6 p.m. but the Indian Army personnel posted there strongly confronted them, forcing their retreat. In these pictures, Chinese soldiers can be seen with stick machetes even with their rifles slung on their back.

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake's southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

The Chinese troops had used nail-studded iron rods during the Galwan clash in the month of June which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers including Colonel Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar.

An unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were also killed, though China did not reveal its casualties in the clash.

On Monday evening too, the Chinese troops were carrying rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons, the sources told the news agency.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala.

(with agency inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha