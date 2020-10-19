The Chinese soldier, who might have entered the Indian territory inadvertently, was apprehended in Ladakh's Chumar-Demchok area.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Chinese soldier has been caught by Indian security forces near the Ladakh border, reported news agency ANI on Monday. The soldier, who might have entered the Indian territory inadvertently, was apprehended in Ladakh's Chumar-Demchok area.

ANI quoted sources saying that the soldier will be returned to the Chinese Army as per the established protocol after following the due procedure.

According to reports, the soldier was carrying civil and military documents and is currently being questioned by the Indian Army to ascertain if he was on an espionage mission.

The incident comes amid the hightened tensions between the two Asian giants following the border skirmish in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June this year which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers. Despite several rounds of talks to resolve the standoff, China has refused to adhere to agreements on restoring status quo.

