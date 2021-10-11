New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The 13th round of military-level talks have failed to resolve the differences between India and China after the Indian Army on Monday said that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) "was not agreeable and could not provide any forward-looking proposals" to end the deadlock along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

In a statement, the Indian Army said that during the talks, which were held at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the LAC, India made constructive suggestions for resolving differences in remaining areas and emphasised that resolution "would facilitate progress in bilateral ties".

It, however, said that India and China have agreed to "maintain communications and stability on the ground" while adding that talks between the two sides would continue in order to resolve the differences along the LAC.

"The two sides have agreed to maintain communications and also to maintain stability on the ground. It is our expectation that Chinese side will take into account the overall perspective of bilateral relations and will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues," the Indian Army said.

Tensions between India and China -- two nuclear-armed neighbours -- are on the rise since May last year. The two sides have held 12 rounds of talks so far, but have failed to end the military standoff. Following the 12th round of talks, which were held on July 31, the two armies completed the disengagement process in Gogra, which was seen as a significant forward movement towards the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the region.

However, the two armies found them at the loggerheads again this month after the Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. According to a report by news agency PTI, the minor standoff was resolved within few hours following talks between commanders of the two sides as per established protocols.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma