New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Police has reportedly arrested a Chinese national who allegedly bribed Tibetan monks in Delhi, possibly to gather information about Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. According to a report by NDTV, Luo Sang, who was operating under the fake name Charlie Peng, was arrested during a raid by the Income Tax Department.

As per the report, the man allegedly gave Rs 2 to 3 lakh to unknown Tibetan monks and asked them to provide information about the Dalai Lama. Luo Sang was also arrested in an espionage case in 2018 and was currently out on bail.

The Chinese national reportedly illegally entered Indian via Nepal in 2014 and married a woman from Mizoram. After his marriage, he took up a fake identity and got his passport issued from the Mizoram office. Interestingly, he even managed to get an Aadhaar card and a PAN card using the fake name.

The report further stated that the I-T department has also been questioning a Delhi-based CA has been helping the Chinese national and his group in Hawal. Citing sources, it said that illegal transactions worth Rs 300 crore were conducted through these bank accounts.

The communications regarding their operations were conducted through Chinese social media app We Chat and most of the transactions happened from Hong Kong.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma