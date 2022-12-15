'Chinese Glasses Covering Red Eyes': Mallikarjun Kharge Attacks Modi Govt Over India-China LAC Clash

TAKING a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that the "once glaring glasses of the Modi government have been covered with Chinese glasses", referring to the Centre's attempt to avoid a discussion in Parliament over the India-China Tawang clash of December 9.

Kharge in a tweet on Thursday wrote, "It seems that the 'red eye' of the Modi government is covered with Chinese glasses."

ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि मोदी सरकार की “लाल आँख” पर चीनी चश्मा लग गया है।



क्या भारतीय संसद में चीन के विरूद्ध बोलने की अनुमति नहीं है ? — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 15, 2022

While questioning the central government on whether it needed permission to speak against China in Sansad Bhawan, the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha said, "Is it not allowed to speak against China in the Indian Parliament?"

This came after the parliament this week witnessed several disruptions with both houses rejecting the opposition's requests for a discussion on the India-China border situation following the Tawang clash in Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier on Wednesday, as many as 17 opposition parties accused the government of not holding a discussion over the December 9 clashes along the Line of Actual Control between the Indian and Chinese forces in the Tawang sector and staged a walkout from the Parliament.

The Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, MDMK, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Janata Dal-United, DMK, Trinamool Congress, and Telugu Desam Party were among the 17 parties that walked out from the Parliament during 'Zero Hour' in Rajya Sabha.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector occurred on December 9 amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Indian Army said in a statement.

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

While Kharge and other Opposition leaders raised the issue to hold a detailed discussion on the clash when the House assembled on Wednesday, Deputy Chairman Harivansh allowed 'Zero Hour' so that parliamentarians could raise their issues.

As the Opposition's demand to hold the discussion on the issue was not allowed by the Chair, the 17 parties staged the walkout.

The MPs demanded the suspension of 'Zero Hour' to have a discussion on the issue which needs immediate measures to combat such aggressions and protect India's interests along the international border.

(With inputs from ANI)