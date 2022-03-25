New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in New Delhi from Kabul on Thursday, is set to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday. He is also likely to meet National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval today. Wang will meet Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before noon, a ministry spokesperson told Reuters, without giving further details. Wang is set to fly to Nepal later in the day. Neither side had announced the visit before Wang landed in New Delhi late on Thursday.

Footage from ANI showed Wang Yi coming out of the commercial airport rather than the defence facility nearby where most foreign dignitaries land. Wang drew a rebuke from the Indian government ahead of his trip for remarks made in Pakistan this week on the disputed Kashmir region.

#WATCH | Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in India. He is likely to meet NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Dr S Jaishankar tomorrow pic.twitter.com/hU2G52CCa5 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

The two sides are expected to talk about the border tension as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both consider Russia as a friendly nation and have rejected Western calls to condemn the aggression from Moscow, which it calls a special military operation.

Wang Yi was in Afghanistan's Kabul on Thursday after his three-day visit to Pakistan. This is the first visit of a senior Chinese leader in two years since the border stand-off between the two countries since May 2020. There has been disengagement from areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and India and China have been holding military and diplomatic talks for further disengagement from the remaining friction points.

The visit by the Chinese minister comes at a time when India had rejected his remarks on Kashmir at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Islamabad. India had also said that other countries, including China, have no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs.

After the Galwan Valley clash, both countries have held several rounds of border talks to resolve the standoff. India has called for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh at all friction points. On March 11, the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks were held between the two countries on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo border point in which both sides agreed to maintain the security and stability along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan