New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi marking the first visit of a senior Chinese leader in two years since the border stand-off between the two countries since May 2020.

Reportedly, Wang Yi is likely to meet his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday, March 25th. The Chinese leader concluded his three-day Pakistan visit and later went to Afghanistan's Kabul and then arrived in India's Delhi.

The visit by the Chinese minister a day after India had rejected his remarks on Kashmir at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Islamabad. India had also said that other countries, including China, have no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs.

Earlier, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said, “We reject the uncalled reference to India by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the opening ceremony." He said other countries, including China, have no stand to comment on India's internal matters and that they should note that India refrains from public judgement of their internal issues.

There has been disengagement from areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and India and China have been holding military and diplomatic talks for further disengagement from the remaining friction points.

After the Galwan Valley clash, both countries have held several rounds of border talks to resolve the standoff. India has called for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh at all friction points.

On March 11, the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks were held between the two countries on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo border point in which both sides agreed to maintain the security and stability along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector.

