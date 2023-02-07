Chinese Agression At LAC Will 'Be Met With Appropriate Posturing Of Forces, Strong Intent': Army

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi today said India is prepared to deal with any aggression on the LAC.

INDIAN Army is fully prepared to meet Chinese aggressions on the Line of Actual Control, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday. He informed that India’s defense forces are maintaining the integrity of the country with physical patrolling and technical means.

"On the LAC, our response to Chinese attempts to unilaterally change the status quo was a swift, undaunted and synergised action by the Indian Armed Forces. Any adverse aggressive designs or attempts will definitely be met with appropriate posturing of Forces and a strong intent with complete synergy among the three services," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

General Dwivedi was addressing the Northern Command’s Investiture Ceremony in the Badami Bagh area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. In his address he also said that the Russia-Ukraine war has given the world many lessons on the deployment of disruptive and dual use technologies.

"I assure you that the LAC in Eastern Ladakh is being dominated by physical patrolling and through technical means and our territorial integrity is being ensured," he claimed. However, he added that several measures at the diplomatic and operational levels are also being undertaken with the aim to resolve adverse situations at the LAC.

"The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh poses many challenges in terrain and operational dynamics, especially from different adversaries along the Northern and Western borders. We are committed to defending India's sovereignty and territorial integrity while upholding the democratic traditions of the Nation,” the Lieutenant General assured.

Meanwhile, Indian Army’s units that were engaged in the Galwan clashes with People’s Liberation Army of China in East Ladakh received the most commendation and appreciation certificates, on Tuesday, at the investiture ceremony of Army’s Northern Command. The ceremony was held in Kashmir for the first time since India became independent.

Units that were involved in Operation Snow Leopard, undertaken in Ladakh sector soon after the Galwan clashes in June 2020, received three out of the total four Chief of the Army Staff appreciation certificates. Army units deployed in Ladakh were awarded 18 of the 49 GoC-in-C's commendation certificates. They also received 24 appreciation certificates in total.

