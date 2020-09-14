Those under the constant watch include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her family members, Chief of Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid border tensions between India and China in eastern Ladakh, a report published by The Indian Express has claimed that a technology firm with links to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government is monitoring more than 10,000 Indian individuals in real-time. Those under the constant watch include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her family members, Chief of Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The list of "foreign targets" under the watch of the Zhenhua Data Information Technology Co Limited also includes President Ram Nath Kovind, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Singh Rawat and at least 15 former Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force are also under the radar of the Chinese tech firm and their movements are being watched closely. The list is quite long and includes five PMs, two dozens of CMs and 350 MPs across all parties.

The information collected is kept in Overseas Key Information Database (OKIDB) developed by the Shenzhen technology company with clear links to the Chinese government. The Chinese call it "Hybrid Warefare" and consider itself a pioneer in it.

"From Ministers to Mayors, sarpanches, and legislators to Members of Parliament, the database includes at least 1,350 politicians and lawmakers across parties — BJP, Congress, Left and almost all regional outfits; spread across the country from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the north to Odisha in the east, Maharashtra in the west, and Tamil Nadu in the south," the Indian Express report said.

These people are monitored using their online presence ane the Chinese can use the data in 'cyber warfare' to have an edge over India. The Chinese have also been creating a 'family tree' of over 100 politicians while another 460 close relatives of around 700 politicians are also being watched constantly.

"Not just influential individuals in the political and official establishment, Indians being monitored cut across disciplines. They include bureaucrats in key positions; judges; scientists and academicians; journalists; actors and sportspersons; religious figures and activists. And even hundreds accused of financial crime, corruption, terrorism, and smuggling of narcotics, gold, arms or wildlife," the English daily said in its report.

Moreover, the Chinese also track around 70 Mayors and their deputies in big and small cities of India. Mayors of Hisar in Haryana, Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Vadodara, Junagadh, Panaji, Srinagar, Ghaziabad, Jodhpur, Agra, Guwahati and Jalandhar are being monitored in real time.

The sensational revelation has come amid the the ongoing standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The troops of both countries have clashed a number of time in the last four months. The two Asian superpowers have recently reached a five-point consensus to resolve the Ladakh standoff.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma