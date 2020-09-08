Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that China's People Liberation Army has finally confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side.

"China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out," the Union Minister said on Twitter.





China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 8, 2020

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha