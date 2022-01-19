Itanagar | Jagran News Desk: China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has allegedly abducted a 17-year-old Indian boy, who belongs to Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district, claimed Tapir Gao, a Member of Parliament from the state.

The Lok Sabha MP also claimed, as reported by news agency PTI, that another boy escaped from China's PLA. Gao further said that he has reported the kidnapping to local authorities.

He also urged the government to ensure the early release of the boy.

"Informed MoS Home N Pramanik about the kidnapping of the boy by China's PLA, urge government agencies to ensure his early release," Gao said.

Gao said the teenager has been identified as Miram Taron. He added that Taron's friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, Gao told PTI.

Both are local hunters and belong to Zido village.

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week.

The latest incident came at a time when the Indian army continues to be engaged in a stand-off with the PLA in eastern Ladakh since April 2020.

India shares a 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta