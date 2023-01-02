China's Approach To India Is Same As Russia's To Ukraine, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

IN A CONVERSATION with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said China is adopting the same principle as India as Russia is approaching Ukraine. He said the border conflict between India and China, has links with a weak economy, a confused nation without any vision, hatred, anger and the Chinese sitting in Indian territory.

During an interaction with south Indian movie star Hassan, a Congress leader, as quoted by PTI said, "What the Russians have done in Ukraine is that they have said we do not want Ukraine to have a strong relationship with the west and they have basically told the Ukrainians that if you will have a strong relationship with the west, we will alter your geography."

He said China is warning India to be alert as they will alter Indian geography. "That is the exact same principle that can be applied to India. What the Chinese are saying to us is that be careful with what you are doing, because we will alter your geography. We will enter Ladakh, we will enter Arunachal (Pradesh), and what I can see is them building a platform for that type of an approach," Gandhi said in a conversation with Kamal Haasan.

Congress MP from Wayanad, who shared a video of his conversation with Haasan on YouTube, said security has become a holistic thing in the 21st century. He also said the definition of conflict has changed as earlier, one fought on the border while now, one has to fight everywhere.

"There is a link between a weak economy, a confused nation without vision, hatred and anger and the Chinese sitting in our territory. Because they know we are dealing with internal matters, internal confusion and internal lack of harmony and so they can go in and do whatever they want. This is one end of the problem," he said, adding that a huge element of the problem is what has happened in Ukraine.

The Congress leader stated that having internal cohesion is therefore the most crucial aspect of a nation in the twenty-first century, adding that there also needs to be harmony, peace, and a clear vision for the future of the nation.