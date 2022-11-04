China Sends Another Spy Ship In Indian Ocean; India Says ‘Closely Monitoring Movement’

DAYS ahead of a planned missile test by India, China has sent another research vessel into the waters of the Indian Ocean.

"Indian Navy has been closely monitoring the movement of a Chinese research vessel from the instance it entered the Indian Ocean region," defence sources said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Indian Navy has been closely monitoring the movement of a Chinese research vessel from the instance it entered the Indian Ocean region: Defence Sources

The Chinese ships deployed in these waters are of the same class and are designed to monitor the movements of the satellites.

In August, a similar high-tech Chinese ship called "Yuan Wang 5" had docked in the Sri Lankan port of Hambantota for six days.

India has expressed its concern to Sri Lanka about the refuelling of Chinese military ships from the Hambantota seaport.

This movement has come at a time in the Indian Ocean when it is believed that India has issued a notice to airmen, signalling its intention to conduct a missile test. The missile may be fired between November 10 -11 from Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of odisha.

(This is a Breaking Story. More to follow...)