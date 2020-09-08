China has once again shown its evil designs of hate and deception, saying that it 'never recognised the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh' in response to the Indian Army's questions regarding the disappearance of five men from Arunachal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: China has once again shown its evil designs of hate and deception, saying that it 'never recognised the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh' in response to the Indian Army's questions regarding the disappearance of five men from Arunachal. The family members of the missing Indian nationals have alleged that they were abducted by the Chinese PLA troops from the Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh.

In response to a question, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday said that the country "never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh" and claimed that the northeastern state of India is "China's south Tibet region".

Spokesperson Zhao also denied any knowledge of the alleged abduction of Indian nationals by the Chinese PLA. "We have no details to release yet about the question on the Indian Army sending a message to PLA about the five missing Indians in the region," he added.

On September 3, five youths who reportedly worked as porters with the Indian Army went missing from "Sera 7" area along the McMahon Line under Nacho Administration in Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh.

One of the family members of the missing youths appealed to the state government and authorities to bring them back. In a Facebook post, Prakash Ringling, brother of Prasad Ringling, who is among the five missing persons said that his brother was abducted by the Chinese Army along with four others from the Nacho circle area.

After demands from several quarters to take up the issue with the Chinese PLA officials, the Indian Army reached out to their Chinese counterpart at the border point in Arunachal and sent them a hotline message.

"The Indian Army has already sent hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh. Response is awaited," Union Minister Kiren Rijuju wrote on Twitter.

The alleged incident has come at a time when Armies of India and China are said to be on the brink of a full-fledged military conflict along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Troops of the Indian Army and Chinese PLA have already clashed a number of times in the last four months.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma