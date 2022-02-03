New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: China's losses during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash were "much higher than" what Beijing had reported with many People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers "drowning" while crossing a fast-flowing river, an Australia newspaper has claimed.

The Klaxon, an investigative media organisation, claimed "China's casualties extended well beyond the four soldiers named by Beijing". The writer, Anthony Klan, cited findings by unnamed researchers and mainland Chinese bloggers, saying their findings appear to "shed significant light on the saga".

"Claims of substantial Chinese casualties are not new, however evidence provided by a group of social media researchers, which The Klaxon has independently built on, appears to support claims that China's casualties extended well beyond the four soldiers named by Beijing," the report claimed.

"China's losses in the high-altitude 2020 Galwan Valley border clash with India -- the deadliest confrontation between the two giants in over four decades -- were much higher than reported with many soldiers drowning while crossing a fast-flowing, sub-zero river in darkness, new research claims."

The Galwan Valley clash had escalated the tensions between India and China in eastern Ladakh. India had lost 20 of its soldiers, including a Colonel-rank officer. In February last year, China had claimed that five of its soldiers were killed in the clash. However, intelligence inputs suggest that the death toll was much higher.

The Klaxon, which cited a report into the matter titled "Galwan Decoded", said the claims were made by mainland Chinese bloggers after a year-long investigation that also involved information obtained from locals and media reports deleted by the Chinese government.

"The researchers have declined to be named on security grounds, but their findings appear to shed significant light on the saga," it said, "a lot of facts about what really happened, what led to the skirmish, have been hidden by Beijing."

Tensions between India and China continue to remain high despite several rounds of talks between the top military commanders of the two sides. Both sides has deployed nearly 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) currently.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma