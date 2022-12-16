'China Preparing For War But Govt Is Not Accepting, Hiding This Fact': Rahul Gandhi Amid Row Over Tawang Clash

CONGRESS leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that China is preparing for war but the BJP government at the Centre is not accepting it and hiding this fact from the people. Rahul Gandhi's comments came amid the uproar by the opposition leaders over the fresh clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9.

"China is preparing for war, but our government is not accepting it, it is hiding this fact," Rahul Gandhi, while addressing p[ress briefing in Jaipur, said.