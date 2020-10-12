Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that Pakistan and China are "creating disputes in border areas under a mission".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Monday made a staunching attack on China and Pakistan amid border row with the two countries and said that they appear to be on a 'mission' to disrupt peace in the region.

While virtually inaugurating the 44 bridges across Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, Singh, however, asserted that New Delhi is fully prepared and a 'new India' is emerging under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"You are well aware of the conditions created along our northern and eastern borders. First, it was Pakistan, and now also by China, as if a border dispute is being created under a mission. We have a border of about 7,000 km with these countries where the tension continues," news agency PTI quoted Singh as saying.

Speaking about the 44 key bridges, Rajnath said that India is facing the challenges posed by Pakistan and China 'resolutely' and also bringing in "major development including in border areas".

He also spoke about the Atal Tunnel which was inaugurated by PM Modi recently and said that it will facilitate military and civil transport in Ladakh throughout the year.

"The recently inaugurated Atal Tunnel is a live example of this. The construction of such a tunnel is amazing and unprecedented not only in India but the history of the entire world. This tunnel will add a new chapter to our national security and the betterment of the lives of the people of Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," Rajnath Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh on Monday virtually inaugurated 44 bridges in strategically key areas of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Officials have said that these bridges are expected to significantly improve movement of troops in areas along the border with China in Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma